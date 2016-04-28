Thu, April 28, 2016

The original The Office co-creator Stephen Merchant has signed-on for a role in 20th Century Fox's upcoming Wolverine 3, slated to be Hugh Jackman's final go-around in his most famous role and to be directed by The Wolverine helmer James Mangold.

There are no details of what character Merchant will be playing but once can assume he'll be adding 'some' sense of comedic flavor as his work has primarily been based in comedy (The Ricky Gervais Show, HBO's Hello Ladies which ran in 2013).

Merchant's casting comes on the heels of famed British actor Richard E. Grant being added to the cast in a 'mad-scientist' role. There are still no plot details for the film along with any idea of an official title (Wolverine 3 is merely what it's being referred to as).

X-Men franchise staple Patrick Stewart is also set to appear in the film in a co-starring role as Professor Xavier as well as the newly added Boyd Holbrook playing the film's villain.

Wolverine 3 is set to start filming soon with a release date of March 3rd, 2017.

We'll keep you posted on anymore upcoming developments.

Sources: Deadline, BBC