Thursday
May052016
Russell Crowe May Join Tom Cruise in 'The Mummy'
Thu, May 5, 2016
Russell Crowe is in early talks to come aboard Universal's The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise.
Crowe would play the small but pivotal of Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde which could eventually lead to his own spin-off film, a part of the studio's plan to develop a cinematic 'monster' universe much like Marvel has done with their comic book films.
Alex Kurtzman (People Like Us) is directing the film from a script by Jon Spaihts (Prometheus) and produced by Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious franchise). Morgan is overseeing the whole monster movie universe development along with Kurtzman himself.
The Mummy is set for a June 9th, 2017 release.
Source: Deadline, The Indian Express
Reader Comments