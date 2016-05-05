Thu, May 5, 2016

Russell Crowe is in early talks to come aboard Universal's The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise.

Crowe would play the small but pivotal of Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde which could eventually lead to his own spin-off film, a part of the studio's plan to develop a cinematic 'monster' universe much like Marvel has done with their comic book films.

Alex Kurtzman (People Like Us) is directing the film from a script by Jon Spaihts (Prometheus) and produced by Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious franchise). Morgan is overseeing the whole monster movie universe development along with Kurtzman himself.

The Mummy is set for a June 9th, 2017 release.

Source: Deadline, The Indian Express