Fri, April 22, 2016

After getting a 30-second TV spot during the Super Bowl, the first official trailer for Jason Bourne hit yesterday, giving moviegoers an extended look at Matt Damon's return as his most famous character.

The one takeaway I'll mention from viewing this trailer is this certainly looks different than the original trilogy, especially in terms of lighting and style. Those films had a distinct look about them, an almost 'independent' feel as well as taking place in mostly Europe.

This new film has a more 'modern' and 'cinematic' look to it, which you can really see with the large set pieces taking place in both Greece and Las Vegas.

Overall though, I'd say the new trailer definitely sells what audiences are longing to see: Matt Damon back and kicking ass as Jason Bourne. I just wish the preview didn't seem so damn repetitive of the prior films.

Jason Bourne hits theaters July 29th.

Source: Universal Pictures