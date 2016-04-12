Tue, April 12, 2016

After the much publicized, negative reaction to the utter 'darkness' and 'seriousness' of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Warner Bros. knows they need to play up the 'fun' and 'entertainment' of Suicide Squad to ensure audiences (and critics) aren't turned off by their DCEU before it even starts.

Last night, we received our newest look at the film during the MTV Movie Awards, and sure enough, the preview does its job at selling a heck of a good time at the movies.

In the trailer you can view above, we get more footage of Jared Leto as the Joker along with more comedic lines and banter between the team of Task Force X (we also receive quite a few glimpses of Ben Affleck's Batman though the actor is never actually seen in the trailer).

Honestly, I expect the film to be received much better by both critics and audiences when it hits cinemas in August. It's definitely got more of a playful tone, but along with that, it's got a great director in David Ayer leading the project which is more than I can say for Zack Snyder, who in my opinion, is one of the main reasons Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has received such poor reviews and frankly, isn't a worthy director to handle such big budget films.

Anyway, enjoy the newest look at Suicide Squad.

The film - starring Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Cara Delevingne, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Adam Beach and Viola Davis - hits theaters August 5th.

Source: Warner Bros.