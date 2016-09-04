Sun, September 4, 2016

Tom Cruise is back as Jack Reacher in a brand-new TV spot for the upcoming release of Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, his 2nd go around as the popular character from author Lee Childs' long running book series.

Back in December 2012, Jack Reacher was released in theaters, based on the 9th book in the series (One Shot), which earned decent, but not great reviews from critics. Audiences also gave the film a modest, but not warm reception as it did over $80 million at the domestic box office with a total of over $200 million worldwide. Much of the criticism of the film was based on Cruise's casting, which fans of the book series felt wasn't fitting as the character has always been described as a tall, bulky man, in which Cruise is not.

Over the last four years though, the film has gained a positive feedback on both cable television and streaming services (Netflix, Amazon), with its direction, action, stunts (that car chase scene!) and acting (especially Cruise), praised.

Now, on October 21st, the new film is set for release - based on the 18th book in the series, Never Go Back - which finds Reacher returning to Virginia to meet the head of his former unit, only to find she's been arrested for espionage and he's been charged with a crime he didn't commit over 20 years ago. As you can expect, this leads to a action-packed, on the run chase to uncover the truth.

This time around, Edward Zwick (The Last Samurai) takes over directing duties from Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible - Rouge Nation), with Colbie Smulders, Aldis Hodge and Holt McCallany (among others) joining the cast.

You can check out the TV spot below, and sound off with what you think in the comments section.

Are you excited for Jack Reacher: Never Go Back?

The film hits theaters nationwide October 21st.