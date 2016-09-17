Sat, September 17, 2016

In what should be a surprise to no one, Tom Cruise and Paramount Pictures have comes to terms on a contract for Mission: Impossible 6, with production on the film set to begin next spring.

After news broke this past summer that Cruise and the studio were in disagreement over salary demands for a franchise the actor has been producing and topling since 1996, all has been resolved with pre-production on the next entry now moving forward.

The dispute (which had put the project on-hold) stemmed from Cruise demanding Paramount match the salary bump Universal gave the actor for next summer's The Mummy. While specifics were not divulged, it's been reported the actor made $25,000,000 for last year's Mission: Impossible - Rougue Nation. That should give you an idea of what ball park Cruise is now in.

Christopher McQuarrie - who wrote and directed the most recent installment - will return for the next entry, a first for this franchise.

Cruise can next be seen in another sequel, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, hitting theaters October 21st.

No release date is yet set for the next Mission: Impossible.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter