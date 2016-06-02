Thu, June 2, 2016

You have to admit, when Marvel Studios swings, they swing for the fences, and they might have just hit this one out of the park.

Variety exclusively reports that this past year's Oscar winner for Best Actress, Brie Larson (Room), is being eyed for the lead role in Marvel's first female led superhero film, Captain Marvel, set for a March 8th, 2019 release.

While nothing is set it stone, it's said that Larson is the studio's first choice for the role and that the actress is very interested in taking the part.

The plan would be for the character to make her debut in one of Marvel's ensemble films first - likely Avengers: Infinity War - Part 1, due in 2018 - before getting her own stand-alone film the following year.

Larson would play the role of Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with an alien during an accident, giving her powers of strength, energy and flight.

No director is yet attached to the film but screenwriters are aboard in Meg LeFauve (Inside Out) and Nicole Perlamn (Guardians of the Galaxy).

We'll keep you posted on more as this develops.

Source: Variety